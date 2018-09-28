Unlawful Mischief in a Prius

Jessica Turner, 32, of Dove-Foxcroft Maine, is facing charges of attempting to elude, gross careless/negligent operation, excessive speed and unlawful mischief.

On Thursday, at about 9 am, a Warden with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department was traveling north on Route 5 in Passumpsic Village when he was nearly struck head on by a 2012 Toyota Prius traveling south on Route 5.

This vehicle was passing several vehicles on a corner when this occurred. The Warden attempted to stop the driver of the vehicle, who refused to stop. A pursuit ensued traveling south on Route 5 for approximately 32 miles through Barnet, Ryegate, Wells River, Newbury and Bradford, reaching speeds of 100 MPH. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, Vermont State Police, Orange County Sheriff Department and the Bradford Police Department were all involved in this pursuit. This pursuit came to an end at the junction of Route 25 and Route 25B in the town of Bradford when Officers and Troopers were able to block the vehicle from going any further.

Jessica Turner was taken into custody and charged with attempting elude, gross negligent operation, excessive speed and unlawful mischief. Turner backed into one of the State Police cruisers causing damage as she attempted to escape just prior to being taken into custody. Turner is also being charged with retail theft for an incident earlier in the day where she is suspected of driving off without paying for gas in West Burke.