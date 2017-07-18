UPDATE – Middlesex Homicide Investigation

Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit continue their investigation into the 7/12 homicide of Cindy Cook and are asking for the public’s help. If you recently frequented or went camping at the Shady Rill picnic area located on Shady Rill road near the Wrightsville Reservoir off Vermont Route 12 in Middlesex between approximately Monday, July 3rd to Thursday, July 6th, investigators would like to speak to you. Please call 802-229-9191 to reach VSP Major Crime Unit investigators.

Detectives also continue to search for Randal Gebo, 61 of Barre City, in connection with this investigation. No further information is available at this time.