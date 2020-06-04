UPDATE: Bomb Threat in Newport
By:
CHRISTOPHER ROY
Thursday, June 4, 2020
NEWPORT, VT
A bomb scare at the Northeast Kingdom Community Action Building (NEKCA) briefly closed downtown Newport Thursday. Officers took Scott Toupin, 54, of Irasburg into custody. He’s due in court Friday where he will face charges of false public alarm and disturbing the peace by use of the telephone.
Newport City Police Chief Travis Bingham said they responded to the threat just before 2 p.m. Police determined the threat was a hoax
Category: