UPDATE: Charleston Woman Missing, Found Safe

Update: Sarah Romanowski has been located safe.

At about 5:30 p.m., Sunday, the State Police received a call from a woman advising she was concerned about statements made by her daughter, Sarah Romanowski, but had been unable to contact her. Newport City Police and the Vermont State Police checked all residences and attempted all phone numbers associated with Romanowski but have been unable to locate her. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (802) 334-8881.