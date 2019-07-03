Update On Double Fatal in Newport Center, Fatal Crash in Morgan

During the initial investigation the state police received a report of a second crash on Route 111 in Morgan. Reports indicated it was a single vehicle crash by Barter Road and the operator, Daniel Frascoia, 27, of Newport was deceased.

Upon arrival, it was confirmed the crash involved a single vehicle and the vehicle, a 2015 Mitsubishi, was located off of the west bound travel lane. The sole occupant was located in the driver’s seat, unbelted, and pronounced deceased.

Based on evidence at the scene, the crash likely occurred around 5 a.m. State police said appears speed was also a factor in this crash.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, the Newport City Police Department, the Newport Ambulance Service and Derby Line Fire Department responded to this crash. All occupants of both crashes were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy. Both crashes remain under investigation.