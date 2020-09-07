Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Vermont

Health Commissioner Debunks ‘Viral’ Claim about COVID-19 Deaths

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, sought to debunk a misleading claim that “only 6%” of the reported COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are solely attributable to the new coronavirus.

This misleading claim stems from an Aug. 26 update the Centers for Disease Control posted on its website, which provides a detailed breakdown of the accompanying health conditions and contributing causes of death reported in people who have died of the new coronavirus in the United States.

The other 94% of the deaths were among people who had underlying health issues – issues that were part of their health profiles – but each of these people died from COVID-19.

“I have to make it clear,” Dr. Levine said, at last Tuesday’s press conference. “Many of these people [with chronic conditions] would not have died this year if COVID was not here. They’ve had this burden of disease that they’ve lived with for sometimes months, sometimes years, sometimes decades. COVID tipped them over. It was overwhelming and their system couldn’t handle it.”

“It didn’t mean they died of something else. They died of COVID in the setting of having all these other underlying diseases. And I hate to tell you, but lots of Americans have a lot of these underlying diseases.”

We encourage Vermonters to use trusted sources of information and help make sure public health data is being used responsibly.

Make sure a mask is on your back-to-school list

As many of us get ready to go back to school, it’s a good time to make sure we all have masks that fit comfortably on kid, teen and adult-sized faces, so we can keep everyone around us safe.

Rutland County Outbreak Update

State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso provided an update Friday about the Health Department’s ongoing investigation of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the Killington area tied to a private party.

There are now 17 cases associated with the outbreak, including 11 people who attended the event and six from subsequent transmission, Kelso said. Two of the new cases reported yesterday had already been identified as close contacts, and were in quarantine, preventing further spread.

We’ve reached 34 of the 49 guests who attended the event. Fifteen of them were out of state residents, and their respective state health departments were notified, Kelso said.

We remind anyone with even mild symptoms to contact their health care provider to be tested. Anyone without symptoms that would like to be tested can visit healthvermont.gov/covid19testing for more information.

People in the greater Killington community should continue to take the same every day steps as everyone in Vermont: Wear a face mask, keep a 6-foot distance from others, wash hands often and well, and stay home when you’re sick.

New on healthvermont.gov

Vermont’s contact tracers have interviewed 96% of people with COVID-19 within 24 hours of receiving the test result. This turnaround time ensures people can isolate themselves quickly and tracers can identify and reach out to anyone who was potentially exposed.

Learn more about how we measure our contact tracing efforts in latest Weekly Summary of Vermont COVID-19 Data, with a spotlight on Contact Tracing.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on September 4, 2020

Description

Number

Total cases*

1,642

(10 new)

Currently hospitalized

1

Hospitalized under investigation

1

Total people recovered

1,441

Deaths+

58

People tested

142,198

Travelers monitored

595

Contacts monitored

79

People completed monitoring

7,821

Guidance for Vermonters

Get the information you need at our Frequently Asked Questions.

If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the hospital.

If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider.

Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when near others.

Getting Tested for COVID-19

Anyone can get tested, but not everyone needs to get tested.

Talk with your health care provider If you think you should be tested for COVID-19.

If you don’t have a provider, dial 2-1-1, or contact the nearest federally qualified health center or one of Vermont's free & referral clinics.