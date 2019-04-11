UPDATE: Person in Police Custody

The person who allegedly made a threat to do harm at North Country High School is now in police custody. NCSU Superintendent John Castle sent out a recorded message to parents, students and staff around 6:30 a.m. Thursday with the announcement. Classes at the high school and career center remain canceled for today. There is no decision yet on if they will be open Friday.

Castle had announced Wednesday evening that there was an alleged threat against North Country High School and had closed it and NCCC for Thursday and until further notice. "The threat was believed to be a credible threat to do harm specific to the high school and to be acted upon tomorrow (Thursday). School will be closed until law enforcement has been able to apprehend the individual and assess the alleged threat," Castle said late Wednesday.