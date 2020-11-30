Update: Police Investigate Shooting in Newport

Police say a man was shot in the leg in Waterfront Plaza this morning. He is in stable condition. At least two people have been taken into custody. The investigation is on-going. Read more in The Newport Daily.

Letter that went out to NCUHS parents this morning:

From Principal Chris Young: "As you may or may not already be aware, our school went into lockdown this morning at approximately 11:40 am. This was in direct response to information given to us from our School Resource Officer, that there had been a shooting incident at Wendy's Restaurant at the Watergate Plaza in Newport. Although we were informed that there was no imminent danger we directed students to stay in their classrooms. All students are safe and accounted for. We will provide an update as soon as we have more information."