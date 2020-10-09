UPDATE* Police Presence in Troy

On Friday, Vermont State Police investigated a 911 call on Sanville Road in Troy. Through the Trooper’s investigation it was determined that Michael Liberta, 41, allegedly shot a dog in front of family members and had violated an abuse prevention order. Police say he resisted arrest. Liberta was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Liberta was lodged for lack of $5,000 cash or surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in Orleans County Court Monday.

The Vermont State Police responded to the Loop Road near Sanville Road in the area of Troy and Westfield Friday for someone who had a medical/mental health issue. The situation resolved safely. The state’s attorney is reviewing the incident to determine if any charges will be filed against the subject. State Police spokesperson Adam Silverman said there was no threat to public safety. (Photo by Christopher Roy)