UPDATE*** Rescue In Jay

On Thursday, at approximately 2:46 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a lost skier. Peter Harris, 66, of Derby, VT, called to report he and a group of three others were skiing the backwoods near the top of Vermont Route 242 near the Long Trail in Jay when his party lost contact with Robert Staniforth, 69, of Newport. Members of Jay Peak Ski Patrol along with Jay Fire Department Troy FD, and VSP Search & Rescue were dispatched to the Jay/Westfield area and a search was conducted both on foot and via tracked vehicles. Phone contact with Staniforth was intermittent however enough contact was made to obtain GPS coordinates that aided rescuers from Jay Peak Ski Patrol to locate him at approximately 6:30 p.m., in the deep woods between Jay Peak and Westfield Village. Once out of the woods, Staniforth was evaluated by medical personnel from Mississquoi EMS and found to be in fine health. The other members of his skiing party were Michael Kiser, 66, of Derby, and Leigh Mallory, 67, of Colchester, VT.