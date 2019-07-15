UPDATED* Professor Answers To Charges After Bar Brawl, Threatening Police Officer

A part-time Northern Vermont University professor from the Lyndon Campus is being held on $75,000 cash or surety bond after pleading not guilty to a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Benjamin Clarke, 51, of East Haven, was in Orleans County Superior Criminal Court Monday. He also faces charges of impeding a public officer, criminal threatening, aggravated assault, unlawful mischief, disorderly conduct, unlawful trespass, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer by threatening with a deadly weapon, simple assault on a protected professional and criminal threating. No probable cause for a second charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer was found.

During Monday's arraignment, Assistant State's Attorney Farzana Leyva asked the court to hold Clarke without bail. Leyva explained Clarke is charged with felonies that include an act of violence against Sargent Debra Munson of the Vermont State Police.

"His behavior was violent," Leyva said. "He threatened to blow up the bar, and he wrapped his legs around Sargent Munson."

This story has been updated to reflect a correction. Clarke is being held at the Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

