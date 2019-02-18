UPDATE***Tractor Trailer Rollover

The Vermont State Police responded to Route 100 in Troy Monday morning for a tractor trailer crash. The operator, Gary Judd, 60, of Enosburg Falls told first responders that he was traveling north on Route 100 when he heard a loud noise from the back of the 2010 Mack truck and was unable to steer. The truck went off the road and rolled onto its right side. The Department of Motor Vehicles responded to inspect the vehicle. The crash is still under investigation. Judd was transported to North Country Hospital for minor injuries. The Troy Fire Department was on scene as well as Hazmat for the leaking fuel. The truck had been loaded with silage. (Photo by Christopher Roy)