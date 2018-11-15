URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8

inches are expected with a light glaze of ice possible.

* WHERE...Orleans, Essex, Lamoille and Caledonia Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 PM EST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With the heaviest snowfall happening just

before the morning commute, travel will be difficult. Plan on

allowing extra time for the morning commute. Isolated power

outages may be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet

and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.