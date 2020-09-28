Vandalism Spree

The state police are looking for the suspects responsible for vandalizing several signs in the Northeast Kingdom. Corporal Amy LeClair said the Derby Barracks was notified of damage to several signs along Ten Mile Square Road in Charleston. The damage to the signs is believed to have occurred during the overnight hours of September 21 and September 22. The damaged signs were spray painted with the letters "WLM." Police identified the alleged victims as Northwoods Stewardship Center and Town of Charleston Anyone with any information is asked to contact VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.