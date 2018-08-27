VEC Asking Members to Trim Electricity Use Tuesday and Wednesday

Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) is encouraging members to conserve energy tomorrow, Tuesday, August 28, and Wednesday, August 29 between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. each day. This is when demand for electricity is expected to spike as a result of high temperatures throughout New England.

Here is what people can do to help “beat the peak” during those hours:

• Turn off all unnecessary lights.

• Delay the use of major appliances like dishwashers, washing machines, and clothes dryers until after the alert time has passed.

• Reduce use of air conditioning as much as safely possible.

During a peak period, VEC asks members to be generally conservative in their electricity use.

“When VEC can reduce the cost to buy and transmit electricity when demand is high across the region, it helps control rates over the long term,” said Jake Brown, VEC Energy Services Planner. “As a co-op, when one member saves, we all save,” he said.

VEC members who want to be notified directly when VEC anticipates a peak period can sign up to receive alerts by e-mail, text, or phone. Visit https://www.vermontelectric.coop/programs-services/beat-the-peak or call 800-832-2667.