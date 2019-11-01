VEC Crews Tackling Outages Caused by Halloween Overnight Wind Event, New Outages Expected Later Today

– VEC crews are out working to restore power across VEC territory after high winds hit the region overnight. As of 5:30 a.m. this morning, over 1,600 VEC members in 26 different towns were without power. Another more significant wind event is expected later this morning with up to 60 mph winds anticipated in some places. New outages are expected.

Saturated ground, heavy rain, and high winds all combined to contribute to a significant number of outages all across the state. Power restoration efforts are underway but will be slowed by downed trees and flooded roads. VEC is well prepared to restore power as soon as safely possible. We have mutual aid crews lined up if needed and are prepared to offer assistance to other utilities when we are able.

VEC urges members who are without power to stay safe and keep the following in mind:

• Regularly check the VEC outage page at www.vermontelectric.coop for estimated restoration times.

• If you encounter a downed power line stay clear of the line and promptly call VEC at 800-832-2667.

• If you run a generator, do so safely including always operating it outdoors. Never run a generator in a barn, shed or garage.

Temperatures will be getting colder over the weekend so VEC is urging members without power to be prepared.

About Vermont Electric Cooperative

Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC), established in 1938, is a non-profit, member-owned electric distribution utility that provides safe, affordable, and reliable electric service to approximately 32,000 members in 75 communities in northern Vermont. Nationally recognized for innovative and advanced use of technology, VEC is the largest locally-owned electric distribution utility in Vermont. www.vermontelectric.coop