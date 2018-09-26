VEC Urges Members to Prepare for Power Outages Wednesday

A band of storms is expected to pass through Vermont this afternoon bringing localized damaging winds. VEC is urging members to be prepared for possible power outages this afternoon and overnight. For information about outages in your area you can:

Check the VEC outage webpage for updates https://www.vermontelectric.coop/outage or

Check VEC’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/VERMONTELECTRICCOOP/ and Twitter feed @VTElectricCoop.

Call VEC Member Services at 800-832-2667.

Preparedness/Safety tips:

Charge cell phones and be sure you have battery-powered flashlights handy.

Do not approach a downed power line or a tree that may have come in contact with a power line as it may be electrified.

If you are using a generator, please make sure to do so safely and not run it indoors or near structures.