Vera Rivard Becomes Youngest Swimmer to Finish Kingdom Games’ In Search of Memphre Race

Last Wednesday seven swimmers set out to complete the twenty-five mile In Search For Memphre Race hosted by the Kingdom Games organization.

The swim takes the participants from the EastSide Restaurant in Newport to the shores of Magog, Quebec.

Out of the seven swimmers two would complete the race, Sharessa Guiterrez, 37, of Omaha, Nebraska (15 hours and 51 minutes), and 14 year-old Vera Rivard of Springfield, NH and Derby, VT (16 hours and 24 minutes).

By finishing the race Vera became the youngest person ever to complete the race.

