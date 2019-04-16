Vermont Advance Directive Week - April 14-19 & National Healthcare Decisions Day - April 16

Who’s Your Person… What’s Your Plan?

(Vermont] – Governor Scott has declared April 14-16, 2019 Vermont Advance Directive Week. In honor of that declaration the Vermont Ethics Network is coordinating a large scale Advance Care Planning (ACP) awareness effort in partnership with more than 30 healthcare organizations across the state. A total of 19 ACP awareness events will be offered in 10 Vermont counties from April 14 – 19.

On April 16, in a synchronized effort, 10 Vermont hospitals will celebrate National Healthcare Decision Day (NHDD). At North Country Hospital, Medical Social Worker Neely Bryant will have an Advance Care Planning Information Table set up in the main lobby and she or another staff member will be able to answer your questions throughout the day.

For complete details about all the advance care planning awareness events being offered across Vermont please visit https://vtethicsnetwork.org/national-health-care-decisions-day-vermont-a...

No one likes to think about being ill or injured, yet it can happen to anyone at any time, regardless of age or health status. Who should your doctors speak with if you are unable to speak for yourself? What would be most important to you if your recovery would not include a return of health as you knew it? The best quality health care includes making choices centered on your goals and values, and advance care planning documents can help.

We invite all Vermont residents to join people across the country in making your future health care preferences known! Learn more about Vermont Advance Care Planning Week and NHDD activities by visiting the Vermont Ethics Network (VEN) website https://vtethicsnetwork.org/.

VEN’s new website has free downloadable advance directive forms and an incredible about of information about medical decision making and medical ethics. Take a look and be sure to stop by North Country Hospital’s information table on Tuesday, April 16, between 8 am and 3 pm.

Additionally, on Tuesday evening, 6-8 pm, Dr. Denise Niemira will facilitate a discussion group at Orleans-Essex VNA office, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport.