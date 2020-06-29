The Vermont Community Foundation Grants $380,500 in Fourth Round of Funding from VT COVID-19 Response Fund

On Monday, the Vermont Community Foundation announced $380,500 in grants in the fourth round of grant-making from the VT COVID-19 Response Fund. As Governor Phil Scott continues to “turn the spigot” to re-open the state’s economy, Foundation staff focused this round on expanding access to housing, medical care, support services, and other essential items people need to stay safe as social distancing relaxes. Grants went towards providing care for vulnerable populations like the uninsured, New Americans, and people transitioning out of corrections, supporting many of the state’s LGBTQIA-support organizations and substance use disorder recovery centers, as well as helping childcare centers and farmers markets adapt to health standards.

Since the VT COVID-19 Response Fund was initiated in March of this year, the Community Foundation, its fundholders, and charitable partners have granted over $5.47 million to organizations that have used the funding to respond to impacts stemming from the pandemic. Through direct grants as well as subgrants to network partners, the funding has supported over 600 nonprofits touching every county in the state.

“From health care, to food insecurity, to rental assistance, and inadequate technology to connect, Vermonters are suffering—with impacts disproportionately distributed across our state,” says Vice President of Grants & Community Investments Sarah Waring. “We’re thrilled with the response from donors who have contributed to the VT COVID-19 Response Fund and enabled the Community Foundation to support such a wide range of needs among a very diverse cohort of nonprofits. Yet Vermont’s recovery will be long term—we will continue to respond to today’s needs, and look forward to taking on the critical challenges that will change Vermont’s future and allow access to more opportunity for all of us.”

While the Community Foundation is still seeing a great deal of humanitarian need and will remain nimble, it will also begin to strategize about philanthropic investments that build economic and social resilience over the long term. As impacts of the pandemic become more visible, the Foundation will continue to raise funds to support response while at the same time deploying grants that put Vermont on a path towards recovery.

To view the full list of grant recipients from the latest round, visit vtcovid19response.org/stories-and-announcements/fourth-round.

The Vermont Community Foundation inspires giving and brings people and resources together to make a difference in Vermont. This includes helping to coordinate philanthropic response in times of crisis and challenge. The Foundation is committed to helping Vermont communities that are impacted by COVID-19 by responding to immediate needs and long-term recovery efforts. Visit VTCOVID19Response.org to learn more.