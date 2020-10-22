VERMONT CORRECTIONS STAFF MEMBER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

The officer was last in the facility on October 12. Vermont Department of Corrections and Vermont Department of Health officials immediately took the following actions upon receipt of the positive test result Thursday:

NECC is on full lockdown pending the outcome of contact tracing and mass testing scheduled for October 26.

All intakes are being diverted from NECC.

Contact tracing is underway, initiated with the Rapid Response Team.

Other staff identified as having close contact with the positive individual are quarantining and will be tested on October 26.

Any inmates transferred from NECC will follow quarantine protocol upon arrival at next facility.

In total, 23 Vermont DOC staff members have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Daily updates on the COVID-19 response in Vermont’s correctional facilities can be found at https://doc.vermont.gov/covid-19-information-page.