Vermont Courts Turn To Video Conferencing

Vermont’s judicial system is taking a different approach on how it operates since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the state. Last month, Governor Phil Scott issued a Stay Home – Stay Safe order to Vermonters who don’t have to conduct essential business.

Vermont Chief Superior Judge Brian Grearson of Montpelier said on Tuesday that court operations such as arraignments and sentencings continue to happen, but at a lesser scale than normal. The supreme court issued an administrative order in March that substantially limits the types of proceedings that the courts may conduct. The order went into effect March 17. Under its current terms, the order continues until at least April 15. In some cases, the defendant appears before the judge over a monitor from a correctional facility instead of inside a courtroom.

