Vermont Drug Task Force announces arrests following multi-week operation

WATERBURY, Vermont — The Vermont Drug Task Force announces a multi-week arrest sweep that has concluded with the arrests of numerous people accused of dealing drugs throughout Vermont. During the past several weeks, the Vermont Drug Task Force arrested 59 suspects on charges of selling and distributing heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine. The investigations resulted in 53 individual charges of selling heroin, and 43 individual charges of selling crack cocaine, among other charges.

All suspects are charged with state drug offenses and were cited and released with future dates to appear in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Courts across the state. A list of suspects and the charges they face is included at the end of this release. ***Follow this link to access the suspects’ mug shots.***

The Drug Task Force conducts hundreds of investigations annually into various levels of illegal drug activity and is committed to aggressively pursuing those people who sell or distribute these poisonous drugs, or who aid individuals who are selling them. These drugs are dangerous to the person taking them and invite violence into our communities.

At the same time, the Vermont State Police is equally committed to helping individuals find treatment for their addiction, and to assisting them on their path to recovery. During this operation, the task force partnered with the Vermont Department of Health to provide information on treatment and recovery services to those who have a drug dependency.

Law enforcement, public health, education, treatment, recovery supports and community engagement all go hand and hand to help prevent, reduce and eliminate the problems caused by opioid drug use.

The Vermont State Police also has a tip line and asks the public for assistance in reporting drug dealers in their communities. Tips may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont Department of Health also provides online resources so people can find help and a pathway to recovery: https://www.healthvermont.gov/alcohol-drugs.

The following agencies assisted in this operation; Vermont State Police, Brattleboro PD, Winchester NH PD, Bellows Falls PD, Springfield PD, Bennington PD, Rutland City PD, Bennington County Sheriff’s Dept., South Burlington PD, Burlington PD, Grand Isle Sheriff’s Dept., Franklin County Sherriff’s Dept., Essex PD, St. Johnsbury PD and Newport PD.

List of defendants

COUNTY: Rutland

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x1

COURT DATE: 09/30/2019

ACCUSED: Zachary Lapoint

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Rutland

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x2

COURT DATE: 10/07/2019

ACCUSED: Sara Muzzy

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Rutland

VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin x3

COURT DATE: 09/30/2019

ACCUSED: Jennifer Loso

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Rutland

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x4, Possession of Crack Cocaine x1

COURT DATE: 09/30/2019

ACCUSED: Joshua Reed

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Bennington

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x2

COURT DATE: 09/30/2019

ACCUSED: John Chapman

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Bennington

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1

COURT DATE: 09/30/2019

ACCUSED: Bradley Haynes

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Rutland

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1

COURT DATE: 09/30/2019

ACCUSED: Lucas Gagnon

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Rutland

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1, Sale of Crack Cocaine x1, Possession of Crack Cocaine x1, Violation of Conditions of Release x2

COURT DATE: 09/30/2019

ACCUSED: Brittany Fields

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Rutland

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1, Sale of Crack Cocaine x1, Possession of Heroin x1

COURT DATE: 09/30/2019

ACCUSED: Michael Shively

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Rutland

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1, Possession of Crack Cocaine x1, Possession of Fentanyl x1

COURT DATE: 09/30/2019

ACCUSED: Cassandra Johnson

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Rutland

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x2

COURT DATE: 09/30/2019

ACCUSED: Brian Bruso

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, Vermont

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Bennington

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1

COURT DATE: 09/30/2019

ACCUSED: Alexya Garcia

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Bennington

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1

COURT DATE: 09/30/2019

ACCUSED: Abbie Harrington

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Bennington

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1

COURT DATE: 09/30/2019

ACCUSED: Michael Allard

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Rutland

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1

COURT DATE: 09/30/2019

ACCUSED: David Stearns

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Rutland

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x4

COURT DATE: 09/30/2019

ACCUSED: Steven Stone

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Rutland

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x1

COURT DATE: 09/30/2019

ACCUSED: Theodore Thompson

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Rutland

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1

COURT DATE: 10/07/2019

ACCUSED: Whitney Carmen

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tinmouth, Vermont

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Rutland

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1

COURT DATE: 10/07/2019

ACCUSED: Joshua Cave

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tinmouth, Vermont

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Rutland

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1

COURT DATE: N/A

ACCUSED: Camilo Matus

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Connecticut

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Rutland

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1

COURT DATE: N/A

ACCUSED: Felix Colon

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Connecticut

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Rutland

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x1

COURT DATE: N/A

ACCUSED: Todd Dayton

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, New York

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Windham

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1

COURT DATE: 9/24/19

ACCUSED: Daniel Silverman

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Windham

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x 2/ Sale of Crack Cocaine x 1

COURT DATE: 9/24/19

ACCUSED: Nathan Hazlett

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Windham

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x1

COURT DATE: 9/24/19

ACCUSED: Sylvester Little

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro VT

MUGSHOT: YES

COUNTY: Windham

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1

COURT DATE: 9/24/19

ACCUSED: Billy Jo Wilder

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Windham

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1

COURT DATE: 10/8/19

ACCUSED: Dean Gero

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Windham

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x1

COURT DATE: 10/8/19

ACCUSED: Trent Johnson

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Windham

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x1

COURT DATE: 10/8/19

ACCUSED: Kimberly Morgan

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Windham

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1

COURT DATE: 10/8/19

ACCUSED: Marshall Dean

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Windham

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x2

COURT DATE: 10/8/19

ACCUSED: Holly Magnuson

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Windham

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x1

COURT DATE: 10/8/19

ACCUSED: Scott Haselton

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Windham

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1

COURT DATE: 10/8/19

ACCUSED: Eric Fortune

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Windham

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x3 / Sale of Crack Cocaine x1

COURT DATE: 10/15/19

ACCUSED: Kari Reilly

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Windham/Windsor

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1

COURT DATE: 10/15/19 (Windham) / 10/29/19 (Windsor)

ACCUSED: Kyle Arie

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Windham

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x1

COURT DATE: 10/29/19

ACCUSED: Peter Garrett

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Windham

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x2

COURT DATE: 10/8/19

ACCUSED: Bobby Bethune

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Windham

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x2

COURT DATE: 10/8/19

ACCUSED: Jorge Delaoz

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro VT

MUGSHOT: N/A

COUNTY: Windham

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x1

COURT DATE: 10/8/19

ACCUSED: Corey Archer

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Windham

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x3

COURT DATE: 10/15/19

ACCUSED: Reginald French

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winchester NH

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Orleans

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x 1, Sale of Crack Cocaine x2

COURT DATE: 09/17/2019

ACCUSED: Aaron Camp

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Washington

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x1

COURT DATE: 08/06/2019

ACCUSED: Santos DeJesus

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Orleans

VIOLATION: Sale of fentanyl x2

COURT DATE: 09/17/2019

ACCUSED: Monica Capron

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Orleans

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x5, Sale of Heroin x1

COURT DATE: TBD

ACCUSED: Meagan Blake

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

MUGSHOT: No (wanted photo included)

COUNTY: Orleans

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x1, Sale of Crack Cocaine x1

COURT DATE: TBD

ACCUSED: Kayla Wright

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

MUGSHOT: No (wanted photo included)

COUNTY: Orleans

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin x3

COURT DATE: Arraignment in process

ACCUSED: Kassandra Medellin-Oliver

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Orleans

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x2

COURT DATE: 09/17/2019

ACCUSED: Justin Morgan

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Orleans

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x1

COURT DATE: 09/17/2019

ACCUSED: Erik Polite

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Washington

VIOLATION: Sale of Fentanyl x1

COURT DATE:08/06/2019

ACCUSED: Eldin Kamberovic

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Orleans

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x3

COURT DATE:09/17/2019

ACCUSED: Edwin R. Mejia

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Britain, CT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Orleans

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x2, Sale of Heroin x1

COURT DATE: 09/17/2019

ACCUSED: Corey Green

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Chittenden

VIOLATION: Sale of Noncontrolled Substance as Controlled x1, Violation of Conditions of Release x4, Sale of Crack Cocaine x3

COURT DATE: 08/12/2019

ACCUSED: Brooke Rowell

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Orleans

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x1

COURT DATE: 09/17/2019

ACCUSED: Ashley Penniman

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Orleans

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x4

COURT DATE: 09/17/2019

ACCUSED: Allen Marsh

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

MUGSHOT: Yes

COUNTY: Chittenden

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x3

COURT DATE: WANTED

ACCUSED: Charles Lambert

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

MUGSHOT: No

COUNTY: Chittenden

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x1

COURT DATE: 09/24/2019

ACCUSED: David Godin

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

MUGSHOT: No

COUNTY: Chittenden

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x2, Sale of Heroin x2

COURT DATE: Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: Franklin Estevez

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

MUGSHOT: No

COUNTY: Washington

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property (Greater than $900) x1

Possession of a Depressant/Stimulant/Narcotic Drug (Greater than 100 Doses) x1

COURT DATE: August 15, 2019

ACCUSED: Jayvian Poitras

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Barre, VT

MUGSHOT: No

COUNTY: Caledonia

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine x4

COURT DATE: 09/12/2019

ACCUSED: Justin T. Barlow

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

MUGSHOT: No