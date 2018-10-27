Vermont Education Secretary Dan French Visits the NEK
By:
Ed Barber
Saturday, October 27, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
Vermont's new education secretary Dan French visited the Northeast Kingdom this past week, returning to Canaan Schools after a ten year hiatus. French served as the school district's superintendent before moving on to other educational institutions. At a meeting with the NCSU school board members he was peppered with questions about the Board of Education's plans to consolidate school districts state wide, including six local schools. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
