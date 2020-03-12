Vermont High School Basketball Postseason Postponed
By:
Mike Olmstead
Thursday, March 12, 2020
NEWPORT, VT
In a statement released today by the Vermont Principals Associations, the Vermont High School Girls Basketball Playoffs have been postponed until further notice. Lake Region principal Andre Messier confirmed the postponement of tonight's Division III contest between Lake Region and Oxbow. There is a conference call slated for tomorrow, and we will bring you further information when it becomes available.
