Vermont High School Sports to Begin on Saturday

The Vermont high school sports season has been given the green light to begin starting this Saturday.

Schools have been cleared to move into Phase 3, which was the go-ahead needed for sports to begin this fall.

Local action will begin at 10:00 on Saturday morning with the North Country football team traveling to take on Lyndon Institute.

Coach Lonnie Wade issued the following statement regard attendance at the game.

“Lyndon will be issuing each of our players 2 tickets for family. After this, attendance is on a first come first serve basis. If you don’t have a ticket and come to the game, you could be turned away. Lyndon is the only one I know of doing it this way so far. I don’t know how others schools are doing attendance yet.”

All other sports will begin next week.