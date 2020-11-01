Vermont police look for killers of 6 cows

ORWELL, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police said they're looking for people they believe shot and killed six cows late Friday night.

The state police received a report of several people in a pickup truck shooting the cows on a property in the town of Orwell. Troopers investigated and found six dead cows with bullet wounds.

Troopers later checked several local farms and weren't able to find the owners of the cows.

State police said they are looking for information regarding the owners of the cows and the individuals involved in the shootings. They can be reached at 802-388-4919.