Vermont Police: Motorcyclist Dies After Crash with SUV

JAY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a motorcyclist has died following a crash on state Route 105 in the town of Jay.

Police say the crash was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Friday just east of the Richford town line when two motorcyclists were involved in a "sideswipe-type collision" with the car that caused both motorcycles to crash.

The motorcyclists were taken to the North Country Hospital in Newport.

One of the cyclists, 56-year-old Loren Poirier, of St. Albans, was taken by helicopter to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where he was pronounced dead.

The other motorcyclist was not seriously injured. The driver of the car was not hurt.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.