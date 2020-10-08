Vermont State Police announces upcoming review for re-accreditation by CALEA

The Vermont State Police is proud to announce that next week it will be participating in a review by a team of assessors representing the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA) as part of a voluntary program to achieve re-accreditation of its law enforcement programs. The CALEA assessment team will be comprised of former Executive Director Gerald Bailey of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (retired), the team leader; and Director Charis Paulson of the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The CALEA accreditation program requires the Vermont State Police to comply with best-practice, state-of-the-art standards covering four basic areas: policy and procedure, administration, operations, and support services. Re-accreditation is a highly prized recognition of professional excellence in law enforcement.

As part of the assessment, the public is invited to offer comments on how the department complies with CALEA standards. A public information session with the CALEA assessors is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Due to limitations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the session will be conducted remotely. The public may access the public comment session by calling 802-828-7667. When prompted, enter conference ID # 914 287 637.

The public alternatively may leave comments for the assessment team by calling 802-241-5350 between 1-3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12. Written comments about the department’s ability to comply with re-accreditation standards also will be accepted by the CALEA assessment team at 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA, 20155.

Comments made by telephone and during the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. The local contact is Vermont State Police Capt. David Petersen, who may be reached at 802-244-7345 or via email at david.petersen@vermont.gov.

CALEA first awarded accreditation to the Vermont State Police in 2017. This is the first review of how the agency continues to meet standards for law enforcement professional excellence. The Vermont State Police welcomes all Vermonters along with those who visit the State of Vermont to participate in our continuing effort to remain an internationally accredited law enforcement agency.

At the conclusion of the review, the assessors will report back to the full CALEA commission, which will decide on re-accreditation. Accreditation is awarded for a period of four years, during which the agency must allow for remote review of a selection of standards and submit annual reports attesting to continued compliance.

For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., please write the Commission at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155; call 703-352-4225; email calea@calea.org; or visit www.calea.org.