Vermont State Police Establishes Time Line

As the Vermont State Police investigation continues, detectives have established the following time line of events Monday surrounding the homicide/suicide:

10:55 a.m.: Jeffrey Strock signs on duty with the Berlin Police Department.

12:02 p.m. to 1:02 p.m.: Strock conducts four motor vehicle stops on Vermont Route 62.

1:40 p.m.: Strock arrives at the apartment of Julie Fandino at 84 Websterville Rd. in Websterville.

1:51 p.m.: Strock, using his .45 caliber duty weapon, shoots Julie Fandino multiple times on the porch just outside the back door. He then shoots himself.

2:19 p.m.: Randy Gonyaw, the building’s landlord, drives by the apartment house, notices the Berlin Police Department cruiser in the driveway, stops to see what’s happening, discovers the bodies and calls 911.

2:22 p.m. The Barre Town Police Department is dispatched in response to the 911 call.

Investigators have learned that Julie Fandino and Strock were in an on-and-off romantic relationship for roughly six years, ending in December 2019 when Strock married another woman. Strock had been trying to resume the relationship at the time the shooting occurred.

One element of the ongoing investigation includes Strock’s mental health in the days and weeks leading up to the shooting, and whether anyone was aware of any potential warning signs.

The Vermont State Police encourages anyone who is experiencing domestic violence in any form to seek assistance from advocacy organizations and/or law enforcement if it is safe to do so. People who are aware of domestic violence or threats also should work with advocacy organizations and law enforcement, when appropriate, to report those concerns. Numerous resources are available throughout Vermont and nationally to assist people who are experiencing domestic violence.

Records show that Strock became certified as a part-time police officer with the Berlin Police Department in 2003, and with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department in 2006.

Numerous detectives and other members of the Vermont State Police, assisted by the Barre Town Police Department and with the full cooperation of the Berlin Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, continue to investigate this incident. Autopsies were being conducted Tuesday at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington.

Members of the public who have any information are asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.