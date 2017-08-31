Vermont Swift Water Rescue Team Deploying to Hurricane Zone

A Vermont swift water rescue team is deploying to Texas to assist in the response to Hurricane Harvey. Vermont Task Force 1 Swift Water Rescue Team will perform evacuations and rescues in flooded areas. The deployment is through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) at the request of the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The mission will last 12 days, including two days to drive each way between Vermont and Texas and eight days on ground in the hurricane zone. (Read more in the NDE)