Vermont Utilities Warn Customers of Phone Scam Today

Colchester, VT – Vermont utilities are warning customers of a phone scam today. In a sudden surge of calls, the scammers claim to be from a Vermont utility, including Green Mountain Power (GMP), Burlington Electric Department (BED), VGS, Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC), Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA), and Washington Electric Cooperative (WEC), and then demand immediate payment and threaten to cut off power. Your local utilities would never treat its customers in this manner. If you receive such a call, just hang up - it is a scam.

In an effort to inform others about the fake calls, customers started alerting their utilities just before noontime that scam callers are busy working the phones today. Dozens of customers have reported the scam calls so far.

Customers are urged to remember that, if they receive calls like this, they should hang up. Also, we recommend that our customers:

Do not provide payment or personal information;

Do not engage with the caller;

Do not call back that number; and

Call customer service to report the scam and any details, including the number the call came from, the caller’s name, and what the caller said.

GMP 888-835-4672

BED 802-865-7300

VGS 802-863-4511

VEC 800-832-2667

VPPSA 802-244-7678

WEC 800-932-5245

Customers also are encouraged to report this scam to the Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program at 800-649-2424 (in state) or 802-656-3183 or online at https://ago.vermont.gov/cap/.