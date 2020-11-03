Vermonters voting for president, governor, lone US rep

As polls opened on Election Day Tuesday, more than 80% of the number of Vermonters who voted in the 2016 presidential election had already cast their ballots for president, governor, the U.S. House representative and other statewide and local races.

Voters still have the option of going to the polls Tuesday.

The large number of early voters is due, in part, to a change in voting procedures designed to make it safer to cast ballots during the pandemic.

The race between Republican President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, is helping to drive what is expected to be high voter turnout this year. In addition to the major party candidates, there are 19 other presidential candidates on the Vermont ballot. Trump has not visited the state to campaign since being elected.

The first Vermont polling places opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, including in Montpelier, where early season snow was falling and the temperature hovered around 28 degrees F (-2.2 C). Inside City Hall just before the polls opened, more than a half dozen voters were waiting, wearing masks and physically distancing on the stairs leading up to the polling station.

Sean Miller, 30, a carpenter and metal fabricator, voted later in the morning, saying he felt strongly about the election.

Whether Trump or Biden wins, he said, "there's going to be like a lot of unrest and people crying foul."

In the small town of Plainfield, Daniel Hardy, 62, who is semi-retired, said he's been more politically engaged than in past elections. That's meant "being more passionate and vocal about the election and what it means, and the direction our country is going in," he said as he was about to vote at the historic Plainfield Town Hall Opera House, which was originally a church.

The top of the electoral ticket in Vermont pits Republican incumbent Gov. Phil Scott against Democratic Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.

Scott, 61, a former construction executive from Berlin, is a Republican in a heavily Democratic state and seen as popular with the public. He has been given high marks for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zuckerman, 48, a Hinesburg farmer, campaigned on promises to do more to advance progressive causes, saying wealthy people should pay more in taxes and Vermont should do more to combat climate change.

For Vermont's lone U.S. House seat, seven-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch is being challenged by Republican Miriam Berry, a registered nurse from Essex Junction who is making her first run for political office.

Voters are also casting ballots for other statewide elected offices, including lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state and auditor of accounts.

In local and regional races being decided Tuesday, Vermonters will elect all 150 members of the state House of Representatives and 30 members of the state Senate.

___

AP reporter Lisa Rathke contributed to this report from Plainfield and Montpelier, Vt.