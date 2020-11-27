VFW, Volunteers Give Out 300 Thanksgiving Meals

The aroma of delicious food filled the Veterans of Foreign Wars Alfred Pepin Post#798 kitchen Thursday as auxiliary members, other volunteers and VFW Post members prepared some 300 Thanksgiving dinners for the community. Staff from Galvion helped deliver the meals.

Due to logistics, the VFW decided to prepare the dinner in the post kitchen instead of at the American Legion as they have done in past years. The expansion of the post kitchen earlier this year helped make preparing the dinner there possible.

Auxiliary President Gordon Brown said they served up to 100 pounds of potatoes, 160 pounds of turkey, about 100 pounds of squash, plus vegetables as well as gravy. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they did not offer a sit-down option. This is the fourth year the auxiliary hosted the dinner.

“We do this because it’s an important part of the community,” Brown explained. “It’s very much needed in the community. We do this for people who are alone, for people who can’t afford it, and we do it for people who can afford it. Anybody is welcome to get a meal from us.”

