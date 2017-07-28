Skip to main content
Login
Contact
E-Edition
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Newport Daily Express
Click for weather forecast
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Talking About...
Photos
Videos
Games
Trending Now
Afternoon Crash Update
Lanoue’s Market Becomes Olney’s General Store
Question: Act 46
You are here
Home
» VIDEO: The Emoji Movie (official trailer)
VIDEO: The Emoji Movie (official trailer)
Staff Writer
Friday, July 28, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Take a look at the trailer for the Emoji Movie
Category:
Entertainment
Popular content
VIDEO: The Emoji Movie (official trailer)
Afternoon Crash
City Council Unhappy With Proposed With City School Proposed Budget
VIDEO: Rio 2016 Olympics Preview
Air Show This Summer
View More
Poll
What would you like to see built on Main Street (Former Spates Block) in Newport?
Choices
Park
Parking Lot
Retail Space/Appartments
Public Pool
A Green House
Entertainment Center
Something Else
Older polls
Results
Obituaries
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2017 The Newport Daily Express | 178 Hill Street, P.O. Box 347 | Newport, VT 05855 | (802) 334-6568
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Newport Daily Express.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password