Vikings Even Record With 2-1 Win Over Hartford

LYNDON CENTER–The final local game of the weekend took place on Saturday night as the Lyndon Institute Vikings played host to the Hartford Hurricanes.

Saturday night was Senior Night at the Fenton Chester Arena, and prior to the game seniors Jordan Cote, Chris Jacobs, Ethan Sherratt, and Steven Ferraro were recognized.

As for the game itself, it would be a low-scoring affair with all three goals coming in the second period.

Fortunately for the hometown team, they would get two of those goals to grab their 8th win of the season.

For more, see the Express on 2-25-19.