Voters Don't Like State Imposed Representation

The consensus at Tuesday evening’s Lake Region Union Elementary-Middle School District annual meeting is to change how board members are elected. When the Agency of Education ordered the elementary school districts within the Orleans Central Supervisory Union to consolidate, it imposed Articles of Association on the new district. The seven former school districts (Albany, Barton, Brownington, Glover, Irasburg, Orleans and Westmore) each have two representatives on the LRUEMSD board. Board members must be residents of the town they represent. The entire district can vote for the nominee. That doesn't sit well with district residents. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.