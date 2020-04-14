VPA to Decide Spring Season’s Fate April 30th

Spring sports coaches and athletes now have a new date to look forward to to find out if and when the 2020 spring athletic season will or will not occur.

Here is the press release issued by the Vermont Principal’s Associations about the meeting that was held on Tuesday morning.

“To Whom it May Concern,

The Vermont Principals’ Association Activity Standards Committee met on the morning of April 14th, 2020 to discuss the Governor’s update to the Stay Home Stay Safe executive order that now extends through May 15th. As you may be aware, the VPA had set a final date of April 30th to make a decision regarding the 2020 spring sports season.

The Activity Standards Committee voted this morning to stay with that original decision date of April 30th, to make a final decision regarding the 2020 spring sports season. The VPA and the Activity Standards Committee recognize that it remains unlikely we will be able to reconvene in-person school and activities this spring. However, given the rapidly changing health concern notifications, we will gather any relevant information and review any possible changes between now and April 30th before making a final decision on a spring sports season.

The health and welfare of the Vermont student-athletes is always the most important factor when making decisions of this nature.”

As it stands now there is not much athletes and coaches can do but to keep working out and getting ready in case the season will take place.