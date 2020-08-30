VPA Looks to Eliminate Offensive Mascots

The Vermont Principal’s Association (VPA) released a statement late last week regarding school mascots in the State of Vermont, stating that they are looking to remove any mascot, symbol, nickname, or logo that has marginalizing, racist, or exclusionary elements.

The full press release is printed below.

“In support of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) students and families and other historically marginalized peoples, the VPA’s Executive Counsel issues the following statement regarding school mascots:

“School mascots are often powerful symbols within a community. We believe that mascots and all school symbols should support feelings of belonging and inclusivity for students and the wider community. They should not perpetuate divisive stereotypes and contribute to the ongoing marginalization, erasure, and harm to BIPOC communities. Any mascot, nickname, symbol, or logo that has marginalizing, racist, or exclusionary elements should be replaced to demonstrate what it means to be an inclusive, welcoming, and strong community. Just as all aspects of school operations need ongoing improvement for equitable outcomes and inclusive representation and policies, so too should school mascots.”

For a local take on the issue, see the Express on 8-31-2020.