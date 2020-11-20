VT Daily COVID Update from the DOH

Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

November 20, 2020

State officials clarify ban on social gatherings

At Friday’s press conference, Governor Phil Scott added further clarification to the state’s prohibition of social gatherings in the newest executive order. Under the order, you are not allowed to gather with people you don’t live with. This includes all inside and outside social, recreational and entertainment gatherings, and in public and private spaces.

There is an exception for people who live alone. They may gather with people who live in one other household. Gov. Scott announced additional allowances Friday:

People can take in and shelter those from another household who are living in a dangerous, unhealthy or otherwise unsafe situation.

You can do outdoor fitness activities with one other person from another household. However, both of you must stay at least 6 feet away from each other and wear a mask at all times. For example, you can bike, hike, walk or run with one of your neighbors.

As daily cases of COVID-19 continue to reach new heights, Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, said we can still contain the virus, but we need Vermonters’ help.

“Avoiding social gatherings, limiting non-essential travel, quarantining when necessary, and taking prevention steps will help stem this rising tide — but only if Vermonters follow the guidance,” Dr. Levine said. “It’s too soon to see the impact… But with a little patience, and a lot of compliance, I am hopeful we can make a difference.”

What You Need to Know Now

Vermont is seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19. Here’s what you need to know now to help stop the spread:

Do not get together or socialize with anyone you don’t live with. There is an exception for those who live alone — they may gather with members of their immediate family.

Avoid traveling when possible, even within Vermont. Anyone who does travel to or from Vermont must quarantine. The only exception is for essential travel.

Wear a mask

If you’re sick, stay home.

Get tested if you have any symptoms, are a close contact of a case, or have been at a social gathering or other risky situation.

Get your flu shot! Stay as healthy as you can!

New on healthvermont.gov

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on November 20, 2020

Description

Number

New cases*

146

(3,459 total)

Currently hospitalized

18

Hospitalized in ICU

1

Hospitalized under investigation

4

Percent Positive (7-day average)

2%

People tested

207,016

Total tests

497,906

Total people recovered

2,205

Deaths+

62

Travelers monitored

221

Contacts monitored

158

People completed monitoring

10,778

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.