VT Dept. of Health Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) October 27, 2020

Multiple outbreaks a sign Vermonters need to double down on prevention

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, said at Tuesday’s press conference that Vermont has started to experience multiple, simultaneous outbreaks of COVID-19 among relatively unrelated groups and individuals.

These outbreaks have spread from the original cases, to their contacts and contacts of those contacts, crossing situations and geographic regions of the state, Dr. Levine said.

“And there are several such events happening at once,” he said, noting that schools especially are being impacted. “This is really a wake-up call for us all.”

He asked Vermonters to seriously consider their activities and interactions with others right now, even though these are difficult choices.

“The bottom line is that small gatherings can have a big impact — something to keep in mind as the holidays approach,” he said. “It is best to not travel at this time. Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home may be the best way to protect yourself and others.”

As Halloween approaches this weekend, Dr. Levine said Vermonters can still celebrate safely by following basic guidance: Keep 6-foot spaces, masks on faces, and avoid crowded places.

“If you’re trick-or-treating and one street or neighborhood seems too busy, skip to the next one. The candy haul will be good and maybe if it’s not busy, you’ll get a better haul,” he said. “Like with everything else we want to do, and the upcoming holidays, we can find a way to enjoy. Follow the guidance, and act as we should. And that’s how we can bend the curve.”

Other press conference updates included:

The UVM Health Network and University of Vermont Will Participate in a Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Trial. Read the press release.

Election Day is one week away! You can still vote and be safe. Get election information from the Secretary of State’s Office including polling place safety guidelines.

The Agency of Commerce and Community Development has strengthened its guidance for youth league and recreational sports. Read the press release.

New on healthvermont.gov

The School-Based COVID-19 Transmission document was updated today, and will continue to be updated every Tuesday. This will allow us to include more up-to-date information as of the previous Sunday.

The number of lab test reports for all reportable conditions received by the Health Department has increased 25 fold between 2019 to 2020 due to the amount of COVID-19 testing. Learn more about how the Health Department receives lab results in the new Weekly Data Summary.

Get Your Flu Shot – Stay Healthy and Prevent a “Twindemic”

It’s especially important for everyone to get their flu shot this year – when flu viruses and the new coronavirus may be spreading at the same time. Help keep flu out of the picture!

We encourage everyone older than 6 months old (with rare exceptions), and especially people in a high-risk group or who have underlying health conditions to get their flu vaccine.

Go to healthvermont.gov/flu to learn more about the flu, the vaccine and find where to get a flu shot near you.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on October 27, 2020

Description

Number

Total cases*

2,113

(29 new)

Currently hospitalized

4

Hospitalized under investigation

0

Total people recovered

1,766

Deaths+

58

People tested

186,291

Travelers monitored

399

Contacts monitored

124

People completed monitoring

10,169

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more at the data dashboard: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Guidance for Long-Term Care Facilities and Adult Day Programs

Find guidance for long-term care facilities and adult day programs, on the Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living’s Restart Vermont web page.

Guidance for Vermonters and Businesses

Health information, guidance and data: healthvermont.gov/covid19

By sector guidance: accd.vermont.gov/covid-19

Travel map and modeling: dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/covid-19/modeling

Governor’s actions: governor.vermont.gov/covid19response

Get the information you need at our Frequently Asked Questions.

School Guidance

Strong and Healthy Start: Safety and Health Guidance for Vermont Schools (updated 10/23)

Mental Health: A Strong and Healthy Start: Social, Emotional and Mental Health Supports During COVID-19

Sports: Fall Sports Programs for the 2020-2021 School Year

Child care: Health Guidance for Child Care and Out of School Care

More resources on our Schools, Colleges and Child Care Programs web page.

Traveler Information

Visit our Travel to Vermont web page for information and guidance, including about quarantine requirements, testing and to sign up with Sara Alert for symptom check reminders.

The cross-state travel map is updated each Tuesday.

Getting Tested for COVID-19

Anyone can get tested, but not everyone needs to get tested.

Talk with your health care provider If you think you should be tested for COVID-19.

If you don’t have a provider, dial 2-1-1, or contact the nearest federally qualified health center or one of Vermont's free & referral clinics.

Visit our testing web page for more guidance and where to get tested if you do need it.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

Call your local mental health crisis line.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.