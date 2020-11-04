VT Health Department Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

November 4, 2020

Holiday Travel Messaging Toolkit for Schools

With the holidays approaching, schools may be planning to communicate with their communities about the risk of travel. The Health Department has developed a Holiday Travel Toolkit for Schools for use in helping to encourage families to consider their plans carefully to protect one another.

The toolkit includes: travel questions families can ask themselves, information on how to acknowledge the challenges of the difficult decisions about whether and how to travel, considering alternatives to travel or hosting guests, and ideas for social media and newsletters.

Found at healthvermont.gov/covid-19-schools, this new toolkit can help everyone to make informed choices based on the risk of getting or spreading the virus.

New on healthvermont.gov

Vermont has run an average 3.4 “close contacts” per case of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. But that number has increased over time, with the average of 4.4 contacts per case for the week of Oct. 18. Learn more about close contacts and why these numbers matter in our latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on November 4, 2020

Description

Number

New cases*

27

(2,267 total)

Currently hospitalized

4

Hospitalized in ICU

4

Hospitalized under investigation

4

Percent Positive (7 day average)

0.5%

People tested

191,087

Total tests

418,799

Total people recovered

1,870

Deaths+

58

Travelers monitored

256

Contacts monitored

148

People completed monitoring

10,358

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.