VT Health Department Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
November 4, 2020
Holiday Travel Messaging Toolkit for Schools
With the holidays approaching, schools may be planning to communicate with their communities about the risk of travel. The Health Department has developed a Holiday Travel Toolkit for Schools for use in helping to encourage families to consider their plans carefully to protect one another.
The toolkit includes: travel questions families can ask themselves, information on how to acknowledge the challenges of the difficult decisions about whether and how to travel, considering alternatives to travel or hosting guests, and ideas for social media and newsletters.
Found at healthvermont.gov/covid-19-schools, this new toolkit can help everyone to make informed choices based on the risk of getting or spreading the virus.
New on healthvermont.gov
Vermont has run an average 3.4 “close contacts” per case of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. But that number has increased over time, with the average of 4.4 contacts per case for the week of Oct. 18. Learn more about close contacts and why these numbers matter in our latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.
Case Information
Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on November 4, 2020
Description
Number
New cases*
27
(2,267 total)
Currently hospitalized
4
Hospitalized in ICU
4
Hospitalized under investigation
4
Percent Positive (7 day average)
0.5%
People tested
191,087
Total tests
418,799
Total people recovered
1,870
Deaths+
58
Travelers monitored
256
Contacts monitored
148
People completed monitoring
10,358
* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.
+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.
Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.
