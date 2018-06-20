Walmart Wants Derby to Lower Building Value

DERBY – Town Lister Susan Best went to the select board Monday evening to inform them that Walmart is appealing the value of their building that opened in 2016. After a discussion, the select board at least informally gave Best the okay for the listers to move forward to have a commercial appraiser look at the issue.

The listers mailed out their denials value reduction on June 14. Property owners, in this case Walmart, have until late June to appeal to the Board of Civil Authority.

Best said at the meeting that Walmart disagrees that their building is worth $11,022,000 which is what is printed on the property assessment card. The company is asking for the town to decrease the value to $9,507,840, which is a reduction of $1.5 million.