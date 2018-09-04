WANTED* Newport Police Seeking Man Who Fled from Officers

Chief Seth C. DiSanto reports that the Newport Police Department is asking for the public's assistance as police are searching for a motorist who fled during a traffic stop last week.

Scott Amidon, 44, of Coventry is wanted for Attempting to Elude and Driving with a Criminally Suspended License.

On Sunday, Aug. 26 at 9:48 p.m., a Newport Police officer attempted to stop Amidon's vehicle on Main Street. Police say that he fled from them and drove away on Route. 5 at speeds in excess of 90 mph. After ditching his car, Amidon fled on foot, and officers were unable to locate him.

Amidon is currently a wanted fugitive and has several outstanding warrant for his arrest. He should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Newport Police Department at 802-334-6733.

###