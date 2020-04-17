The faculty and staff at Orleans Elementary School miss the kids with all schools closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A month ago Governor Phil Scott directed students to shelter at home while teachers created remote learning programs.

“One of the teachers said let’s have a parade,” Principal Kim Hastings said. “We miss the kids.”

On Friday afternoon vehicles decorated with bunting and signs, led by the Orleans County Sheriff's Department, Orleans Ambulance Unit and Orleans Fire Department paraded around the Village of Orleans.

Kids and parents lined up on the sidewalk, waving and cheering. Lots of pictures in the Newport Daily Express.