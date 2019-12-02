West, Cantonniers, to Play In Quebec Pee-Wee Tournament

If you happen to be tuned into the world of youth hockey, you have may have heard of an annual youth tournament held in Quebec City each year.

The tournament is held for players at the pee-wee level, and it features teams from around the world.

The prestigious week-plus long event has been a showcase for some of the greatest players ever to skate in the NHL, including Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Guy Lafleur, Paul Coffey, Mike Bossy, Brett Hull, Patrick Roy, Mike Gartner, and more recently, Austin Matthews and Johnny Gaudreau.

Founded in 1960 by Gerard Bolduc and Paul Dumont, the tournament was held at the Quebec Arena, then moved the Quebec Coliseum, home of the Quebec Nordiques for many years.

The event eventually moved to Videotron Centre, and the tournament has become an integral part of the Quebec Winter Carnival.

This year the tournament will have one of Orleans County’s youth players playing in the tournament.

Ben West, a 12 year-old sixth grader that attends United Christian Academy, and the rest of his Magog Cantonniers Pee-wee BB team will be at the 61st instillation of this historic tournament.

For more, see the Express on 12-3-19.