West Glover Man Facing Life Threatening Injuries

A West Glover man was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center Tuesday after he was involved in a serious car versus tree collision. State police say 20-year-old Hunter Lanphere has life-threatening injuries.

State police responded to the Creek Road and Atwood Drive in Craftsbury at around 3:22 p.m., for a single vehicle crash in which the 2007 Volvo S-60 became fully engulfed in flames.

Police say that Lanphere was traveling north on Creek Road at a high rate of speed when he left the roadway and collided with a tree. Witnesses were able to remove Lanphere from the vehicle before it became fully engulfed. He was transported by The University of Vermont Critical Care Transport Team.

The Craftsbury Fire Department, Glover Ambulance Service and Morrisville EMS, responded. This crash remains under investigation.