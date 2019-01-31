What Are Marcotte’s Plans as The New Chair For Commerce and Economic Development
Christopher Roy
Thursday, January 31, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
After serving on the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development for 15 years, Representative Mike Marcotte of Coventry is the new chair of that committee. His predecessor, Bill Botzow of Pownal did not seek reelection.
"I've been on the committee for 15 years and committee vice-chair for ten years," he said on Monday.
