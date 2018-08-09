What Next For Emergency Services?

Eight months ago nine emergency service organizations as part of district EMS-2 provided service to most of Orleans and northern Essex counties. In January the Derby Line ambulance service closed as a result of financial difficulties. In July the state temporarily closed the Barton Ambulance Squad for non-payment of insurance. A week later the Barton board of directors voted to disband the organization. What is the future of EMS services in Orleans County? An EMS-2 meeting is scheduled for August 14th at the Orleans Ambulance Service to discuss consolidation and related issues. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.