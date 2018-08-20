Will Drug Court Help Solve Opiate Crisis?

At a recent Newport City council meeting police Chief Seth DiSanto addressed complaints by residents of Third Street about the alleged sale of drugs in the neighborhood. Michelle Rossi presented a petition to the council asking for a greater police presence on Third Street.

In the ensuing conversation DiSanto said he understands her frustration. He pointed to the 2017 drug bust, the largest in the region that netted over 30 users or dealers of opiates.

“90 percent of those charged have been released on the street,” DiSanto said.

For more, see the Express on 8-21-18.